Houthis have fired 430 missiles, 851 drones at Saudi Arabia since 2015 - Saudi-led coalition

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had fired 430 ballistic missiles and 851 armed drones at Saudi Arabia since the war started in 2015, killing 59 Saudi civilians.

The spokesman of the Saudi alliance, General Turki al-Malki, said the Iran-aligned movement had been using Sanaa airport as a base to launch attacks on the kingdom.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

