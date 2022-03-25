1 minute read
Houthis' military spokesman to announce a wide operation 'deep' in Saudi Arabia - Tweet
March 25 (Reuters) - Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday in a twitter post that he would be announcing details on a wide operation "deep" in Saudi Arabia.
Sarea's announcement comes after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen thwarted and destroyed several explosives-laden drones and missiles on Friday targeting the kingdom's southern region and hitting water and electricity plants.
Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alex Richardson
