The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on May 27 to address "the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem", the U.N. body said on Thursday.

"The special session is being convened per an official request submitted late yesterday jointly by Pakistan, as Coordinator of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the State of Palestine," it added in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.