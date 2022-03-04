Skip to main content
IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Iranian capital Tehran - reports

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, arrived in Iran's capital Tehran, Iranian news agencies reported early on Saturday, as talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal have reached a crucial stage.

Tasnim news agency said Grossi was welcomed at the Tehran airport by Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

