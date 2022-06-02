IAEA chief in Israel to meet with PM Bennett
JERUSALEM, June 2 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Israel and will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from Bennett's office on Thursday.
The statement gave no further details.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has been central to global scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear programme, which Israel regards as a threat. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.
