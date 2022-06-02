IAEA chief in Israel to meet with PM Bennett

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a joint news conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (not pictured) after their talks in Tokyo, Japan May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

JERUSALEM, June 2 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Israel and will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from Bennett's office on Thursday.

The statement gave no further details.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has been central to global scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear programme, which Israel regards as a threat. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Reporting by Dan Williams Editing by Chris Reese

