Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy

2 minute read

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for "routine" matters and no talks are planned, Iran's envoy said on Saturday according to state media, as the agency awaits a reply from Tehran on an expired monitoring deal.

In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. Iran said this week it was yet to decide whether to extend the deal. read more

"(Massimo) Aparo...will visit Iran this coming week. His visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord," Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

"Although we are in constant contact with the agency, no talks are planned for him in Tehran," Gharibabadi said.

The planned visit by Aparo, the IAEA's inspections chief, comes days after diplomats said that Iran has been restricting U.N. nuclear inspectors' access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April. read more

This follows various moves by Iran that breach its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers after the United States abandoned the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson and Ros Russell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:39 AM UTCU.N.-backed Libya talks fail to reach consensus on elections

U.N.-sponsored talks aimed at paving the way for elections in Libya in late December failed to find common ground, the deputy of the United Nations mission in Libya said on Friday night after weeklong talks near Geneva.

Middle EastIran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria
Middle EastIran restarts Bushehr nuclear power plant after overhaul-state media
Middle EastOPEC+ agrees new oil deal but without UAE agreement, source says
Middle EastBeirut blast judge to question top politicians, security officials