Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

IAEA monitoring as agreed with Iran must continue, U.S. says

1 minute read

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monitoring of Iran's activities by the U.N. nuclear watchdog as outlined in an agreement recently extended until June 24 must be allowed to continue or risk undermining talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the United States said on Tuesday.

"We strongly encourage Iran to avoid any action that would prevent the collection of or IAEA access to the information necessary for it to quickly re-establish ... continuity of knowledge," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors said.

"Such action would, at a minimum, seriously complicate ongoing efforts to reach an understanding on how Iran can return to compliance with its JCPOA commitments in return for a similar U.S. resumption," it said, referring to the 2015 deal by its full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:58 AM UTCNew Israeli government set to unseat Netanyahu, but when?

Israel's parliament is set on Sunday to hold a special vote on a new government. If it wins the Knesset's confidence, the new governing coalition will end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record hold on power.

Middle EastSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk
Middle EastBiden, Erdogan to discuss their differences next week - White House
Middle EastIsrael plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green
Middle EastBritish foreign minister discusses Iran with Saudi crown prince