IAEA says it is helping Egypt and Saudi Arabia with nuclear power

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

RIYADH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told a conference in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that the organisation is working with Egypt and Saudi Arabia to help them to develop nuclear power.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman

