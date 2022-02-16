1 minute read
IAEA says it is helping Egypt and Saudi Arabia with nuclear power
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
RIYADH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told a conference in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that the organisation is working with Egypt and Saudi Arabia to help them to develop nuclear power.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.