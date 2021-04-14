Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited Iran's uranium enrichment site at Natanz on Wednesday, the agency said, without commenting on the extent of the damage caused by what Iran says was an act of sabotage.

"IAEA inspectors are continuing their verification and monitoring activities in Iran, and today have been at the Natanz enrichment site," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

"The IAEA will continue to report on relevant developments regarding Iran's nuclear programme to the IAEA Board of Governors," it added, referring to its 35-nation decision-making body.

