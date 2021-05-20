Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastIAEA says will give update on Iran monitoring deal within days

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on extending a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days.

"The Agency and Iran are currently in consultations regarding the implementation of the existing understanding," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that the agreement struck on Feb. 21 "remains in effect". read more

"The Director General will provide an update to the (IAEA) Board of Governors in the coming days."

