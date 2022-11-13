IDE, Hapoalim win bid to build desalination plant in Israel's north















JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Israel's IDE Technologies and Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) won a government tender to build a new water desalination plant in northern Israel, Hapoalim said on Sunday.

Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest banks, will provide 1.3 billion shekels ($381 million) for the project near the northern city of Nahariya off the Mediterranean coast which aims to help the country contend with future water shortages.

Production will be 100 million cubic metres a year and the plant would connect the Western Galilee to Israel's national water system, Hapoalim said.

The region currently relies on water wells that pump water to residents. In years when rainfall is low, the supply and quality of water in the north are poor.

When IDE completes the new plant, total water desalination in Israel at seven such facilities will amount to 900 million cubic metres a year covering some 90% of domestic and industrial water consumption, Hapoalim noted.

Construction is slated to start in early 2023 and last 30 months, with a planned opening in mid-2025. Water will be supplied to the national network for 25 years and revenues are estimated at 180 million shekels.

($1 = 3.4093 shekels)

