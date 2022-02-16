IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow their oil production gap

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured on the wall of the new OPEC headquarters in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

RIYADH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency's head Fatih Birol said on Wednesday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, known as OPEC+, needed to narrow the gap between their production targets and actual output.

"There is a significant difference between the targets that OPEC+ countries set in terms of their production levels, and what is produced today," Birol told a conference in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

"It will be important for OPEC+ to narrow this gap and hopefully provide more volumes to the market," he said.

Reporting by Aziz El Yakoubi, writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.