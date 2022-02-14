1 minute read
IEA's Birol hopes OPEC+ can close gap between words and actions -state TV via translator
CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency's chief Fatih Birol said on Monday that he hopes OPEC+ can close the gap between their words and their actions.
Speaking at an industry event in Cairo broadcasted by Egyptian state television, Birol added that the politicization of gas markets in Europe benefits no one.
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely
