IHC surges on subsidiary Alpha Dhabi's bourse debut

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - International Holding's (IHC.AD) shares rose nearly 15% on Sunday after its subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding made its stock market debut on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

Alpha Dhabi, in which IHC holds a 45% stake, opened at 20 dirhams a share, but eased to 15 dirhams by close, giving it a market value of 150 billion dirhams ($40.8 billion).

Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD) in turn holds a 12.1% stake in Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD), which it bought in March.

IHC, whose shares are up by more than nearly 164% year-to-date, closed at 110.8 dirhams, commanding a market value of 201.7 billion dirhams.

Abu Dhabi stock market (.ADI) also ended 2% higher.

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates national security adviser and brother of UAE's de-facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, is chairman of IHC, which has been through a rapid expansion.

This has been reflected in its results and last month IHC posted a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) for the first-quarter, up from 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Toby Chopra

