Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

IHC surges on subsidiary Alpha Dhabi's bourse debut

2 minute read

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - International Holding's (IHC.AD) shares rose nearly 15% on Sunday after its subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding made its stock market debut on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

Alpha Dhabi, in which IHC holds a 45% stake, opened at 20 dirhams a share, but eased to 15 dirhams by close, giving it a market value of 150 billion dirhams ($40.8 billion).

Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD) in turn holds a 12.1% stake in Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD), which it bought in March.

IHC, whose shares are up by more than nearly 164% year-to-date, closed at 110.8 dirhams, commanding a market value of 201.7 billion dirhams.

Abu Dhabi stock market (.ADI) also ended 2% higher.

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates national security adviser and brother of UAE's de-facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, is chairman of IHC, which has been through a rapid expansion.

This has been reflected in its results and last month IHC posted a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) for the first-quarter, up from 112.2 million dirhams a year earlier

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:11 AM UTCIran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired

The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the U.N. nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.

Middle EastSisi makes first visit to Iraq by Egyptian leader in decades
Middle EastUAE ban on entry from India unchanged, federal aviation notice says
Middle EastPalestinian Authority deploys forces during protest against critic's death
Middle EastIsraeli foreign minister to meet U.S., Bahrain counterparts on Sunday