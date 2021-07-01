Middle East
IMF approves $200 million increase in financing for Jordan
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said its executive board had approved a $200 million increase in financing available to Jordan under its Extended Fund Facility after completing a second review of the program.
The IMF said completion of the second review under the EFF would allow Jordan to immediately access $206 million, bringing total disbursements to around $900 million since the start of 2020.
