IMF approves $200 million increase in financing for Jordan

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said its executive board had approved a $200 million increase in financing available to Jordan under its Extended Fund Facility after completing a second review of the program.

The IMF said completion of the second review under the EFF would allow Jordan to immediately access $206 million, bringing total disbursements to around $900 million since the start of 2020.

