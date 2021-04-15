Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastIMF calls for "strong" fiscal consolidation in Kuwait

Reuters
2 minutes read

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Kuwait would need strong fiscal consolidation to support growth after its finances were battered last year.

The Gulf state's economy shrank by 8% last year, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the country's fiscal balance worsened significantly year-on-year.

Kuwait, like other oil exporters in the region, was hurt by the double shock of low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, but a standoff between government and parliament has added pressure as reforms needed to refill state coffers have stalled.

The IMF expects a gradual recovery and said that, as the recovery firms up, "strong fiscal consolidation and structural reforms would be needed to preserve fiscal buffers and strengthen growth."

It said, however, that the Kuwaiti banking sector remained well capitalised and liquid, despite last year's downturn.

Kuwait has taken several steps to mitigate a depletion of liquid assets at the treasury, including raising funds through asset swaps with its wealthy Future Generations Fund - a nest egg for when the country's oil runs out.

Such steps may push back the risk of a liquidity crunch to the third quarter this year, Bank of America said last month.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 15, 2021 · 2:26 PM UTCIran, world powers resume nuclear talks amid strains over enrichment, Natanz attack

Iran and global powers resumed talks on Thursday to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal in an effort potentially complicated by Tehran's decision to ramp up uranium enrichment and what it called Israeli sabotage at a nuclear site.

Middle EastFly-past celebrates Israel’s independence amid a return to normality
Middle EastCar bomb blast kills four in Baghdad’s Sadr City - police
Middle EastDollar set for back-to-back weekly losses as Treasury yields retreat

The dollar headed for its worst back-to-back weekly drop this year amid a continued retreat in Treasury yields from more-than-one-year highs as investors increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's insistence of continued monetary support.

Middle EastDollar steady as strong data offsets lower yields