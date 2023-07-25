IMF cuts Saudi Arabia's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 1.9%

DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund cut its 2023 GDP growth projection for Saudi Arabia to 1.9% in its latest World Economic Outlook update released on Tuesday, from a 3.1% forecast in its May report, amid prolonged oil production cuts.

The Saudi economy grew 8.7% last year, as high oil prices boosted revenue and led to the kingdom's first budget surplus in almost 10 years.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.