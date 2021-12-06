IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday -PM's office

A woman walks past closed shopping center in Sidon, Lebanon March 15, 2021. The Arabic reads: "Closed because we don't want to raise prices" and "Closed until the Lebanese Lira is rescued". Picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Dec 6 (Reuters) - A delegation from the International Monetary Fund arrived in Lebanon on Monday and will meet Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said on Twitter.

The delegation, led by Ernesto Ramirez, will stay for few days during which they will meet with Lebanese officials and the ministerial committee negotiating with the IMF.

They will discuss strategies to be built on early next year, when an expanded mission will come to negotiate the details of an expected economic and financial recovery programme for Lebanon.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Catherine Evans

