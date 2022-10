DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt have reached a $3 billion funding deal that will run over six months, the IMF's representative in Egypt, Ivana Holler, said on Thursday in remarks aired on state TV.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by John Stonestreet











