IMF expects to approve $1.6 bln in financing for Egypt in coming weeks
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it expects to provide an additional $1.6 billion in financing to Egypt after its executive board approves the funding in coming weeks.
The IMF said its staff reached agreement with Egyptian authorities about the additional funding after a second and final review of Egypt’s economic program and a $5.2 billion 12-month stand-by arrangement.
