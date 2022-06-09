IMF names Lebanon resident representative to continue reform talks

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has picked a resident representative for Lebanon, the multilateral lender's spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice, who did not specify who had been named for the position, added that the IMF will continue its talks on an economic reform programme with the country.

The IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Lebanon for a four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on April. The programme is still pending on the to IMF's executive board's approval.

Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.