IMF reaches staff-level deal on economic policies with Lebanon -statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIRUT, April 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Lebanon for a four-year extended fund facility, subject to approval by IMF management and executive board, an IMF statement said.

Lebanese authorities agreed to undertake "several critical reforms" before the IMF board meeting, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.