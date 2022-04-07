1 minute read
IMF reaches staff-level deal on economic policies with Lebanon -statement
BEIRUT, April 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Lebanon for a four-year extended fund facility, subject to approval by IMF management and executive board, an IMF statement said.
Lebanese authorities agreed to undertake "several critical reforms" before the IMF board meeting, the statement said.
Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Mark Heinrich
