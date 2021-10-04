IMF says it will start technical discussions with Lebanon in coming days

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is expected to start technical discussions with Lebanon "in the coming days", a spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.

The discussions will revolve around "policies and reforms that will address Lebanon's economic and financial crisis," she said in response to a question by Reuters about Lebanon's announcement earlier on Monday that it has resumed "interactions" with the IMF with a view to agreeing a recovery programme that can harness international support. read more

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.