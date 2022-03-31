IMF team visiting Lebanon to discuss economic developments, reform program - spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - A team of International Monetary Fund staff have been visiting Lebanon since March 28 to discuss economic developments and how the global lender can support the country, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice said the IMF remained closely engaged to help Lebanon address the unprecedented economic and social crisis facing the country and formulate a reform program.

"The team is in discussions with Lebanese authorities," Rice told reporters during a regular briefing, adding that the talks were going well, but extensive work was needed given the depth and complexity of the challenges facing the country.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

