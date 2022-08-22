1 minute read
IMF understands challenge Egypt faces over bread subsidy, says minister
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday the International Monetary Fund understood the difficulty the government faced in addressing the subsidy on bread, which remains in place for now.
Ali Moselhi was speaking to Al Arabiya TV.
The IMF said in July it was continuing discussions with Egypt aimed at agreeing an extended fund facility that would support economic policies and reforms.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Edmund Blair
