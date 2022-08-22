IMF understands challenge Egypt faces over bread subsidy, says minister

Egyptian Supply Minister Aly Moselhy and Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, attend a news conference to announce the Egyptian state's vision to deal with the global economic crisis a the headquarters of the Investment Authority in Cairo, Egypt May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday the International Monetary Fund understood the difficulty the government faced in addressing the subsidy on bread, which remains in place for now.

Ali Moselhi was speaking to Al Arabiya TV.

The IMF said in July it was continuing discussions with Egypt aimed at agreeing an extended fund facility that would support economic policies and reforms.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Edmund Blair

