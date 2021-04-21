Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastImportant disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. official

Important disagreements between the United States and Iran persist after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, with the negotiations still far from conclusion and the outcome uncertain, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

The main differences between Washington and Tehran are over what sanctions the United States would need to remove and what steps Iran would need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear program, the U.S. official told reporters in a conference call. He added that talks were likely to be a multi-round process.

The European parties to the Iran nuclear deal have seen progress in the first two rounds of indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations to revive the 2015 accord but said on Wednesday that there were still major hurdles to overcome.

