In-country Lebanese election turnout around 41%, interior minister says
BEIRUT, May 15 (Reuters) - In-country voter turnout in Lebanese parliamentary elections held on Sunday was 41%, with just a few polling stations still unaccounted for and no major changes expected, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said in a news conference.
Final turnout figures, which include votes by the Lebanese diaspora, would subsequently be released by electoral authorities, he said.
