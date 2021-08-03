Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Incident off UAE coast is 'potential hijack' - UKMTO

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - An incident under way off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah is a "potential hijack", Britain's maritime trade agency said on Tuesday.

The the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations' warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels to exercise extreme caution in the area, around 60 nautical miles east of the emirate of Fujairah.

Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:11 PM UTCSpanish, Croatian planes join battle against Turkish wildfires

Firefighting planes from Spain and Croatia joined the battle against wildfires raging for a seventh day near Turkey's southern resorts amid increasing calls for more aerial support and sharp criticism of the government's response.

Middle EastTanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces in Arabian Sea, say maritime sources
Middle EastUAE lifts ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan
Middle EastSome officials saw risk of Beirut blast, did not act - HRW report
Middle EastIraq says U.S. to return 17,000 ancient artifacts looted after invasion