Incident off UAE coast is 'potential hijack' - UKMTO

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - An incident under way off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah is a "potential hijack", Britain's maritime trade agency said on Tuesday.

The the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations' warning notice, based on a third party source, advised vessels to exercise extreme caution in the area, around 60 nautical miles east of the emirate of Fujairah.

Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.