Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

'Indirect but active' talks being held with Iran on U.S. detainees -State Dept.

1 minute read
1/2

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States has been engaging in "indirect but active" discussions to secure the release of U.S. detainees in Iran, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday, adding that Washington was treating those talks independently from the nuclear talks.

Earlier, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Tehran was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Leslie Adler Writing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:29 PM UTCAnger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there.

Middle EastGaza cafe complex serves up lessons in recycling alongside drinks
Middle EastIran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.
Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastEver Given container ship leaves Egyptian waters - source