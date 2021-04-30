Indirect negotiations in Vienna on a return to compliance by the United States and Iran to the Iran nuclear deal are in "an unclear place," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"I'm not going to characterize the substance of the negotiations at this point because they are in . . . an unclear place," Sullivan told an Aspen Security Forum webinar. "We've seen willingness of all sides, including the Iranians, to talk seriously about sanctions relief . . . and a pathway back into the JCPOA."

"But it is still uncertain if this will culminate in a deal in Vienna," he said.

