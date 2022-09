Influential Muslim cleric Qaradawi dies - Twitter

Egyptian-born cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi (C) attends the opening session of the fifth International Al-Quds conference in Algiers March 26, 2007.REUTERS/Louafi Larbi (ALGERIA)

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, who was based in Qatar and was a spiritual leader for the Muslim Brotherhood, died on Monday, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

The cleric, who was in his nineties, was highly critical of Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

