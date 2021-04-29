Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Intel (INTC.O) CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Israel next week following talks this Friday in Brussels with European Commissioner Thierry Breton, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman referred to a report in Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which said that Gelsinger during his visit would announce the establishment of a $200 million chip development campus and hire 1,000 new staff.

