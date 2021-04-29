Middle EastIntel CEO to visit Israel after talks in Brussels
Intel (INTC.O) CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Israel next week following talks this Friday in Brussels with European Commissioner Thierry Breton, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The spokeswoman referred to a report in Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which said that Gelsinger during his visit would announce the establishment of a $200 million chip development campus and hire 1,000 new staff.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.