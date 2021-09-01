Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Investcorp hires global head of institutions

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Investcorp has appointed Laura Coquis as global head of institutions, focusing on capital-raising initiatives across international institutional markets, the Bahrain-based asset manager said on Wednesday.

Coquis has more than two decades of experience in capital formation, investor relations and investment banking, including stints at Aviditi Advisors, BC Partners and OMERS Private Markets. She also worked at Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch.

Investcorp, which focuses on private equity, real estate, credit management and absolute return investments, has $37.6 billion in assets under management.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by David Goodman

