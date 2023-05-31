Investment Corporation of Dubai reports surge in 2022 profit















DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the government's main investment arm, reported on Wednesday a more than 250% surge in profit for 2022, extending a post-pandemic recovery.

ICD, which owns the airline Emirates, reported profit of 36.1 billion dirhams ($9.83 billion), up from 10.1 billion dirhams in 2021 and a loss in 2020, a filing showed.

About 6.37 billion dirhams of the profit was attributable to non-controlling interests.

Revenue jumped to 267.4 billion dirhams from 169.4 billion in 2021.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely











