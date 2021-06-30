Iran appoints new central bank chief - TV

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Iran has appointed Akbar Komeijani as head of the central bank, a senior official told state TV on Wednesday.

"President Hassan Rouhani has appointed Komeijani today as the central bank chief," presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said.

Rouhani, whose second term will end in early August, dismissed Abdolnasser Hemmati on May 30 after the former central bank chief registered to run in Iran's June 18 presidential election. Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi won the election and will take office on Aug. 5.

The central bank's deputy governor since 2014, Komeijani took over all responsibilities from Hemmati after his dismissal.

Komeijani has Ph.D. in economics from the University of Wisconsin in the United States.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.