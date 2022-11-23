Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for communicating with foreign-based news channels - state media















DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A British-Iranian citizen was arrested in Iran's Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported.

"The Revolutionary Guards' Intelligence Organisation arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International," the Islamic Republic of Iran's News Network said, before adding the person was born in Britain.

Tehran accuses foreign-based Persian language channels of supporting a nationwide protest movement that has been ongoing for more than two months and was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson











