1 minute read
Iran arrests three Mossad spies, does not specify their nationalities -Fars news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 20 (Reuters) - Iran’s intelligence ministry said it had arrested three Mossad spies, according to a statement published by the semi-official Fars news agency.
The statement did not specify the nationalities of the Israeli Intelligence agency's spies but it mentioned they were arrested in Iran’s southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Yasmin Hussein
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.