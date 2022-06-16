Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel- IRNA

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 90,000 litres of smuggled fuel in the waters around Kish Island in the Gulf, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The captain and five other crew members were issued with criminal warrants and have been detained, IRNA added.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.