Middle East
Iran-backed hackers launching disruptive cyberattacks on U.S. healthcare companies, U.S. government warns
1 minute read
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A hacking group "associated with the government of Iran" is launching disruptive-style cyberattacks against a wide range of American companies, including healthcare providers and transportation companies, according to a cybersecurity alert published by the U.S. Homeland Security Department on Wednesday.
Reporting by Christopher Bing Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.