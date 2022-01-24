Middle East1 minute read
Iran blames U.S. for slow pace of talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iran blames the United States on Monday for the slow pace of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
"The main reason behind the slow pace of the Vienna nuclear talks is the United States' lack of readiness," he said.
