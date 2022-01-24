Iran blames U.S. for slow pace of talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iran blames the United States on Monday for the slow pace of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"The main reason behind the slow pace of the Vienna nuclear talks is the United States' lack of readiness," he said.

