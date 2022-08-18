1 minute read
Iran calls for release of citizen detained in S.Arabia during Haj
DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Iran called for the immediate release of an Iranian detained in Saudi Arabia during the Haj pilgrimage, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a call with his Omani counterpart, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich
