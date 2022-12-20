Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact















DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact.

Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the "necessary political decision" to salvage the pact during his meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Jordan.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the pact in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran. Talks to restore the nuclear accord have resumed but have been at a stalemate since September.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle











