Iran commander says Tehran will continue advancing its missile program - Tasnim
DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile programme, the country’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.
"We will continue on the path of growth, development and excellence for our missile power, both in terms of quantity and quality," he said.
