Iran commander says Tehran will continue advancing its missile program - Tasnim

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and other top commanders inspect drones as they are prepared for large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Iranian Army / WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile programme, the country’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

"We will continue on the path of growth, development and excellence for our missile power, both in terms of quantity and quality," he said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

