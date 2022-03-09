Skip to main content
Iran condemns Israel's attack in Damascus -ISNA

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Iran has condemned Israel's recent attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus, its semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, quoting foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Monday's attack killed two civilians and caused some damage, Syrian state media have said. read more

