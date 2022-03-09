Iran condemns Israel's attack in Damascus -ISNA

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Iran has condemned Israel's recent attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus, its semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, quoting foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Monday's attack killed two civilians and caused some damage, Syrian state media have said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.