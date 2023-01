DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iran confirmed on Tuesday the 28 year-sentence imposed on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Belgian was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle











