Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani speaks during the Doha Forum, in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Qatar's Emir will visit Iran soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will visit Iran, Germany, Britain and other European states starting this week on a trip expected to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

