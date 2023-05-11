Iran continues to smuggle weapons, narcotics to Yemen -U.S. envoy















WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Iran has continued to supply weapons and drugs that fuel the conflict in Yemen despite its agreement to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, the U.S. special envoy for Yemen said on Thursday.

"The Iranians have continued to smuggle weaponry and narcotics toward this conflict and we are very concerned that this would continue despite the benefits that would come from a Saudi-Iran deal. So I think that is a space we have to watch," U.S. envoy Timothy Lenderking said in a briefing.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Doina Chiacu;











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.