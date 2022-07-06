Iran detains several foreigners, including senior UK diplomat, for alleged spying -TV

Iranian flag is pictured in front of Iran's Foreign Ministry building in Tehran November 23, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained several foreigners, including Britain's second most senior envoy in Tehran, for alleged acts of spying such as taking soil samples in restricted areas, state television reported on Wednesday.

It did not say whether those detained were still under arrest.

"These spies were taking earth samples in Iran's central desert where the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace missile exercises were conducted," state TV said.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese

