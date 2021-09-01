Iran determined to increase its oil exports despite U.S. sanctions - oil minister

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Iran is determined to increase its oil exports despite sanctions imposed by the United States on Tehran's crude sales, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told State TV on Wednesday.

"There is strong will in Iran to increase oil exports despite the unjust and illegal U.S. sanctions ... In the coming months we will see the increase in crude sales," Owji said, without elaborating how Tehran planned to overcome sanctions.

Oil exports, Iran’s main revenue source, have plunged under U.S. sanctions, which were reimposed three years ago after Washington abandoned Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi

