Iran diplomat jailed in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap - Iran judiciary
DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.
Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.
