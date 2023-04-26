Iran diplomat jailed in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap - Iran judiciary

Police officers stand guard, before a trial of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, at the entrance to the court building in Antwerp
Police officers stand guard before a trial of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, charged in Belgium with planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled Iranian opposition group in France, at the entrance to the court building in Antwerp, Belgium November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.

Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by Andrew Heavens

