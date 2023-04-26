Iran diplomat jailed in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap - Iran judiciary















DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.

Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.